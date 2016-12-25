BREAKING NEWS: Queen to miss Christmas Day Sandringham church service

The Queen will not attend today’s Christmas Day church service at Sandringham because of illness, it has been confirmed this morning.

Buckingham Palace says the 90-year-old monarch is still suffering from a heavy cold.

Earlier this week, the illness forced the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh to cancel plans to travel to West Norfolk by train for their Christmas holidays.

They subsequently travelled by helicopter on Thursday afternoon, a day later than scheduled.

Other members of the Royal Family are still expected to attend the service as usual.