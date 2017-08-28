BREAKING NEWS: Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after collision

A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital after a collision on the A285 in Duncton.

A Sussex Police spokesman said the motorcyclist had been in collision with a car and suffered ‘potentially serious’ injuries.

Officers were called to the scene at 10.33am this morning, along with ambulance services.

The air ambulance landed at the scene and collected the injured motorcyclist, before departing for Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton shortly before 12pm.

The road is currently closed while police investigation teams look into the incident.