BREAKING NEWS: Moby Dig set to be finally freed

After months of languishing in the sea off of Worthing beach, the digger affectionately known as Moby Dig is set to be freed, according to recently announced plans.

Shoreham Port tweeted to say that the 54-metre-long heavy lifing vessel Cormorant is planning to remove the digger between June 19-23 weather permitting.

According to a notice issued by the Rampion Wind Farm project, the salvage will take place in two stages.

From today until June 19, a dive vessel called Katabatic will be investigating three bits of unexploded ordenance, potentially bombs or mines, which are near Moby Dig.

In this time, rigging will be installed, and possible jetting to free the tracks.

After this is completed the removal should begin shortly afterwards.

It has been more than two months since the 80-tonne elevator excavator got stuck while working on cabling for E.ON’s Rampion Offshore Wind Farm.

Its lonely predicament struck a chord with our readers, who responded to a Herald poll and named it ‘Moby Dig’.