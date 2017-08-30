BREAKING NEWS: Man arrested on suspicion of murder in Bognor

Sussex Police has confirmed it is investigating the ‘suspicious death’ of a man whose body was found at his home in Oak Grove, Bognor Regis.

A spokesman confirmed paramedics alerted police at 12.17pm on Monday (August 28) and that a ‘52-year-old man who lived at the property was declared dead at the scene’.

They added: “The death is being treated as unexplained at this time.

“Detectives and scenes of crime officers are at the scene as they try to establish the circumstances of the man’s death.”

An eye witness reported police, specialist units and an ambulance had been seen at the address with officers still at the property today (August 30).

Police confirmed a 50-year-old man from Bognor Regis, known to the deceased, was arrested on suspicion of murder and has been bailed until September 25.

