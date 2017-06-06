BREAKING: Air ambulance sent as car collides with pedestrian

The air ambulance has been called to a road near Worthing seafront after reports of a car colliding with a pedestrian.

Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance was sent at 3.05pm to a road in Worthing following reports of a road traffic collision.

Sussex Police said: “Emergency services were called at around 3pm on Tuesday (6 June) following reports that a car had collided with a pedestrian at the junction of Church Walk and St George’s Road in Worthing. The pedestrian, a woman in her 80s, is being taken to Worthing Hospital by ambulance, her injuries are not thought to be life threatening.”

An eyewitness said St George’s Road remained closed at 4pm.