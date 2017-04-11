Brand new bus service for town

A brand new bus service for the town is on its way.

Littlehampton Town Council is thrilled announce its support for the number 15 bus service which will begin on April 24, following the end of the number 12 bus on April 21.

Funding has been provided by the developers of Courtwick, North Littlehampton, and the town council to ensure that new and existing residents are connected to local services.

Although the new route is not the same as the number 12, the developer funding has been topped up by the town council to ensure that it serves the maximum number of people within our town.

This means that as well as servicing the new estates the new route will also connect with Littlehampton Town Centre and Wick Parade retail outlets, the river, the seafront, the Windmill Theatre, the library, doctors’ surgeries and Littlehampton Leisure Centre.

Speaking about the new service, chair of the planning and transportation committee, councillor Derrick Chester, said: “The Town Council is delighted to have secured the number 15 bus service for Littlehampton. It will provide residents with a beneficial and reliable service to help connect people to the key facilities in the town.”

Timetables and information about the new service can be found on the Town Council website, www.littlehampton-tc.gov.uk/bus, or Compass Travel, www.compass-travel.co.uk.

Leaflets are also available from the Town Council Offices at Manor House in Church Street.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.