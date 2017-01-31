Boy missing for almost three months is found

A boy who had been missing for almost three months has been found.

Eddie Little, 15, from Lancing, was found in Crawley on Monday night, Sussex Police said.

Mr Little, who also uses the alias Jake Milner, was last seen in Charlotte Street in Bath on November 11.

Officers in Avon and Somerset and Sussex had been working together to trace Eddie.

