Boy, 12, ‘punched to the ground’ in Bognor Regis

Police are investigating an assault of a 12-year-old boy in Bognor Regis.

A spokesman said the attack, which saw the boy punched to the ground by a man who then kicked him as he lay there, happened shortly after 2.30pm on Sunday (July 23) at the rear of Morrison’s supermarket, close to the entrance to the multi-storey car park.

The boy sustained cuts and bruises and was taken by ambulance to hospital for medical checks, police confirmed.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 50s, , 5’7”, of average build, with short, greying hair and a beard. He was wearing a a navy blue short-sleeved t-shirt with a patterned front, grey or blue shorts and possibly flip-flops on his feet.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened, who noticed the man or who may know who he is.

Anyone with information is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk, report details online or phone 101, quoting serial 787 of 23/07.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via its website.