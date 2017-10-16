Boy, 11, taken to hospital after Wick car collision

An 11-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after being involved in a car collision.

It happened in Lyminster Road at the junction with Coomes Way earlier this morning. Police have left the scene but traffic remains slow in the area.

Sussex Police said: “An 11-year-old boy was taken to hospital for a check up after suffering minor injuries in a collision with a car in Littlehampton.

“The collision happened at 8.22am on Monday (October 16) at the junction of Coomes Way and Lyminster Road.”