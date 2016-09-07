Boost your confidence

Arun District Council’s Wellbeing Team is promoting a course designed to help those who need a confidence boost when it comes to exercising.

The free eight week Beginners’ Fitness course is for adults of all ages and comprises a variety of exercises in a circuit style format.

Councillor Paul Wotherspoon, Arun District Council’s cabinet member for community services, said: “If you haven’t exercised for a while it may feel quite daunting.

“This course is fun and friendly and participants are encouraged to exercise at their own pace.

“A recent survey of participants revealed during 2015/16 that 87 per cent of respondents said they had improved their levels of activity and 63 per cent said they had gained confidence to continue to exercise.”

A qualified instructor will be on hand to adjust and adapt exercises to suit your needs.

The courses will take place in Felpham from Tuesday, September 27 and Littlehampton from Monday, October 3.

To book or for more information, call 01903 737945 or email Tom.Howell@arun.gov.uk

Visit www.arunwellbeing.org.uk for information on local wellbeing services.