Bookstall project volunteer thanked for his years of dedication to charity

Littlehampton District Lions Club have thanked a Southern Rail employee for his help raising hundreds of pounds for charity through a railway station bookstall venture.

In 2010, Arundel Lions Club, with the help of Southern Rail employee Patrick Duffy, set up a second hand bookstall in the waiting room at Barnham railway station.

This bookstall was established to enable passengers using the station to ‘hire’ or ‘purchase’ a book to be read on their travels.

‘Hiring’ a book meant that it would be returned to the shelves to be enjoyed by a fellow passenger.

There was to be no fixed change, and the money donated would be given to charity.

Patrick volunteered to look after the bookcase, collect the takings and, when necessary, help to restock the shelves.

The bookstall raised more than £650 the first year, and in subsequent years, an average of £750.

Littlehampton District Lions Club took over the project from Arundel Lions Club in 2016.

Patrick retired on January 19 this year, and he was presented with a Certificate of Appreciation together with a Thank You gift by John Taylor from Littlehampton Lions.

The Littlehampton Lions wish Patrick a happy and peaceful retirement, and thank him for his fantastic efforts for charity over the past seven years.

For more information about the Littlehampton District Lions Club, visit the website at e-clubhouse.org/sites/littlehamptonuk.

