Bognor Rox reveals plans for a trio of events

‘Opportunities – that is what we try to create’, said Robin Parker, from the Bognor Rox team.

His comment is an apt summary of the range of events the group has planned for the month ahead – and beyond.

The headliner, the festival, is set to return on July 30, and Mr Parker explained it will be in ‘the same style as last year’.

He said: “We will have the Secret Garden in Hotham Park for the two days which will have a folky, blues, theme, and then a number of the pubs and venues in the town are getting involved as well.

“We are going to put themes in different areas so if people have a particular bent towards a particular type of music they can find it or they can go from venue to venue to the park.”

Mr Parker then added: “We have hopes for bigger and better things for 2018 – watch this space.”

The smaller scale of the last couple of years, Mr Parker said, with ‘less focus on the festival’ has ‘enabled us to get back to our roots’.

One example is the Rox Fringe Theatre, which is set to host auditions on July 23 at the town’s university campus from 1pm.

Mr Parker said: “It is following on from the huge successes of our shows, including Oklahoma and Rent, which were both sold out. The great thing about the shows is that it is open auditions across the coast.”

This year’s offering is the musical ‘I Love You, You’re Perfect – Now Change!’ to be performed at The Waverley in the week beginning October 23.

In addition, there’s the newly announced ‘sessions’, which will kick off on August 18 with hopes ‘to get it to be a major monthly thing’.

Being held in partnership with Concept Audio, which is offering sound engineering training, it has seen a shout out issued for musicians, singers and writers who want to showcase their work and gain live experience.

For more information on the charity’s work see roxmusicandarts.org