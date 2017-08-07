Bognor charity box theft suspect caught on CCTV

Police are seeking to identify this man in connection with the theft of a charity box from a mosque on July 26.

A spokesman said: “The suspect was seen to enter the lobby area of W S Muslim Society, in Spencer Street, and take the metal box which had been locked but not secured. He then entered the washing area in the premises, where he proceeded to empty an unknown quantity of cash from the box, which he left at the scene.”

The incident was at around 7.30pm.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 904 28/07.

