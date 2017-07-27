Bognor Birdman is saved by toilet roll company

Just two days after it was announced Bognor Birdman was cancelled for 2017, the organisers have revealed the funds have been found.

Sarah Boote-Cook today confirmed the £10k shortfall had been raised.

She said: “Cheeky Panda have added the £6k to the £4k already collected by the town!

“Birdman will fly as planned 12/13 August. Huge thanks to the people of Bognor and Cheeky Panda who have supported the Birdman committee this week - you are all amazing!”

Cheeky Panda is a tissue and toilet roll company and it reportedly decided to contribute after hearing the appeal on TV this morning.

This story will be updated as we hear more.

Get in touch with your views at news@bognor.co.uk