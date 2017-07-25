Bognor Birdman event cancelled ‘in absence of major sponsor’

The organisers of Bognor Birdman have today announced the 2017 event has been cancelled.

Taking to its Facebook page, the message stated it was due to the lack of a ‘major sponsor’.

It added: “The organisers would like to thank everyone who has supported us and will be working hard to ensure our Birdmen fly again soon.”

The event was scheduled to take place on August 12 and 13, less than three weeks time – leading many to express their disappointment.

The Rox Crew, who are gearing up for the festival this weekend, issued a statement to say they ‘were saddened to hear of the cancellation of Bognor Birdman’.

They added: “This demonstrates just how important it is for the town to get behind the events if they are to survive.”

The organisers have been approached for comment and this story will be updated accordingly.

