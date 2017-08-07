BN postcode is one of luckiest in UK for lottery winners

The BN postcode is one of the luckiest in the country for big lottery winners, with 11 millionaires or multimillionares made in the last two years.

BN ranks as the 13th luckiest postcode in the country for big lottery winners in the last five years, according to data from Camelot UK Lotteries.

BN lucky postcode

Since 2012, 95 lucky players in the postcode area have won a major prize of at least £50,000, an average of 19 top tier winners per year.

BN has also been lucky for millionaires.

In the last two years, 11 players have become millionaires or multi-millionaires.

This recent bounty has pushed the coastal postcode up the nationwide lottery millionaire charts to sit in the top twenty, at 16th position for the number of millionaires made since the National Lottery launched in November 1994.

Since the launch, 61 millionaires have been made in BN – more than two a year.

A total of 436 players sporting the BN postcode have banked a top tier prize of £50,000 or more.

Lottery winners from the area who have celebrated wins in recent years include Brighton policeman Stuart Block – who scooped £59,128 on the Lotto – while a six-strong syndicate from the Jolly Boatman pub in Newhaven shared a £1million EuroMillions Millionaire Maker prize.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said, “The BN postcode has certainly recorded a bumper few years, long may that run of luck continue.

“The National Lottery makes, on average, a new millionaire every day meaning there are big winners in every corner of the country.”

The entire community benefits from the money raised by The National Lottery, he added.

A total of 3,580 grants worth £91,173,821 have been distributed to National Lottery funded projects in the Brighton and Hove since the launch of The National Lottery.

These include projects such as Brighton and Hove Food Partnership, which received £48,469 from Big Lottery in April 2017, and Livestock which, through funding, will run courses, workshops and a drop-in-service aimed at vulnerable mothers with toddlers who experience loneliness and isolation.

Each National Lottery player helps to raise over £30M every week for good causes.

This helps fund small projects in every local community as well as national projects such as our Olympians and Paralympians.