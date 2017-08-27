Blind Basil sets sail on pirate adventure

Brave Basil is setting sail in search of treasure to help four-legged friends in need.

The 14-year-old Irish terrier is diabetic and, as a result, is blind.

But that will not stop the intrepid traveller joining the crew of The Black Terrier for the latest Waffle’s Paws to Help campaign.

Basil is owned by Vicki Lovegrove, 45, of Stanley Road, Wick.

Her mum, Pam Lovegrove, said: “Basil has kidney and heart problems but is still as stubborn as ever. He is always very much involved in any fundraising activity.”

Waffle the Lakeland terrier has hit the national headlines and appeared on television promoting the charitable efforts.

Dog owners are asked to take a picture of their pet next to objects on the treasure map, and collect sponsor money for each one.

Over the last three years, Paws to Help has raised more than £14,000 for charity.

This year, money will be raised for three canine good causes, the small UK-based charity Terrier SOS plus American charities Wire Fox Terrier Rescue Midwest and Bronco Bijou.

Pam said: “As they sail the oceans wide, participants will have a treasure map of 26 items that people and their dogs need to find.

“Taking part is easy –all you have to do is take a photograph with your dog and the found item and post it to the Facebook group Waffle’s Paws to Help.

“There’s also a sponsorship form to print if you want to get family and friends involved in the fun.”

Items to find include a boat, sausage stolen from a barbecue, wooden leg, parrot, stripey jumper and beard.

Sarah Bennett, event organiser and Devon-based owner of Waffle, said: “Please feel free to think outside the treasure chest when it comes to your representations of the items. You don’t even have to find all the items – you can find as many or as few of them as you like.”

The treasure challenge runs until October 7. See Waffle’s Paws to Help on Facebook for more information.