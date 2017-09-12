Blaze of colour to celebrate town

Littlehampton’s Town Show and Family Fun Day returned with a bang for it’s 15th year, with hundreds turning up to enjoy the range of entertainments and produce on offer.

Littlehampton mayor councillor Billy Blanchard-Cooper got involved with the event.

He said: “It went fantastically, it was great to see all the community coming together.”

After a week of unpredictable weather the sun shone on Rosemead park as residents and visitors enjoyed a huge celebration of all things Littlehampton.

A huge marquee tent gave community groups, charities, organisations and clubs the opportunity to meet up and learn about all the people who make Littlehampton a great place to live.

Mr Blanchard-Cooper added: “The highlight for me was going into the town marquee and seeing everything that everyone had produced – what they had made or stuff they had grown

“Some of the flowers were absolutely amazing.

“Everything ran very smoothly, obviously it helped that the weather stayed onside until the very end.

He added: “Credit to the events team at the Town Council who do a sterling job, as does everyone else who is involved with it.”

The show also featured live music from the Tribute Show, a performance by the Sussex Tornados and Magician Nick Clark.

What is more, the Dog Show provided the very best canine fun, and saw its biggest turnout yet with more than 20 entrants.

The winners by category were: most handsome dog: Finley the Red Setter, prettiest female dog: Flicker the Australian Setter, best veteran: Odee, a Chihuahua-Jack Russell cross and best rescue: Archie a Staffordshire Bull Terrier.

Alan Humphrey, show manager of the craft and horticultural show at the town show, said: “The 2017 Town Show was another resounding success.

“Members of the public entering the marquee were greeted with a blaze of colour from the chrysanthemums and dahlia exhibits.

“Amongst the giant vegetables on show was an enormous pumpkin grown by Mr J Blanchard, which tipped the scales at 162 pounds (73.5 kg).

“Despite the reduced number of entries, the judges were impressed with the very high quality of all the exhibits.”

Many of the craft and produce trophies changed hands this year, with some going to first time exhibitors, according to Mr Humphrey.

Other activities on offer at the town show included the LOCA stand where kids and families enjoyed colouring and creating their own masterpieces.

On top of this Arun Community Church had an exciting art and craft tent.

The food court featured local vendors Hey Amigo, Thai Taste, Pinks Vintage Ice Cream, Stone baked pizza and the Lions beer tent.

The day was compered by councillor Ian Buckland and opened by the Mr Blanchard-Cooper, who also presented the pet show prizes, garden competition awards and Town Show prizes.

The event was sponsored by Wick Village Traders and Wannops LLP, which also hosted stalls.

The Town Council reached out afterwards to thank all the groups and organisations that took part and made it a memorable day.