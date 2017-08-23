Biggs' brace secures Mullets' first victory

Josh Biggs bagged a brace to seal a first win of the season for Arundel Football Club last night.

Biggs, who struck in each half, secured a 2-1 Peter Bentley Cup second-round triumph for Mullets at fellow Southern Combination League Premier Division side East Preston.

After Biggs fired Arundel in front, Lukas Franzen-Jones levelled things up minutes later.

Despite being pegged back, Mullets were not to be denied and secured their spot in round three courtesy of Biggs’ penalty.

Following a difficult start to the new season, Mullets manager Richard Towers was pleased to see his team’s hard work rewarded with a first win this campaign.

He said: “We were worthy winners on the night. Every one of my players really put the work in and got what they deserved.

“It’s not been an easy way to start the season but I’m really pleased we managed to get this victory.

“I brought Josh (Biggs) back in for his experience and link-up play, he did a great job. They (East Preston ) are a good young side.”

“We defended really well and Stuart (McDonald) pulled off some great saves. He’s had a couple of tough matches since coming in from the reserves, so it was good to see him do so well.”

Biggs fired Arundel ahead after 15 minutes but East Preston drew level thanks to Franzen-Jones’ effort four minute later.

Both teams were creating chances, before Biggs bagged the winner 15 minutes from time.

Eli Amoo was brought down in the area by an East Preston player with a penalty awarded.

Biggs slammed the resulting spot-kick home as Arundel went through.

East Preston boss Bob Paine was pleased with the response from his players following Saturday's FA Cup loss - despite the defeat.

He said: "I'd say their goalkeeper was man-of-the-match, which I think says a lot. We created numerous chances but just didn't take them.

"We're not getting the rub of the green at the minute but hopefully that'll even itself out over the course of the season.

"There were signs of improvement and it was the sort of response I wanted after Saturday's FA Cup defeat."

ARUNDEL: McDonald; Dolner, D.Towers, Dudas, Bunker; Mottershead, Jarvis, A.Biggs; J.Biggs, Russell, Amoo. Subs: Sparks (Russell, 35), Hunter (Dudas, 55), Lofting (Dolner, 60), Jordan.

EAST PRESTON: Cook; DaCosta, Etherington, Stevenson, Jacob Parazo; Laughlin, Gilbertson; Rance, Franzen-Jones, Herbert; Huet. Subs: Hunter (Herbert, 75), Bull (Laughlin, 75), Purkis, Quirke, Josh Parazo.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.littlehamptongazette.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LittlehamptonGazette

3) Follow us on Twitter @LhamptonGazette

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

The Littlehampton Gazette - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.