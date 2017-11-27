‘Best ever’ Christmas light switch on festivities hailed

Joy at a wonderful Christmas lights switch on event is the latest in an ‘upsurge of positivity’ for Littlehampton, the own’s mayor has said.

Huge crowds enjoyed Saturday’s festivities, which also featured a tree-shaped bouncy castle and characters from Disney’s Frozen.

Billy Blanchard-Cooper, mayor of Littlehampton, said: “It was the best Christmas lights switch on ever.

“The atmosphere was electric, you could not get bored.”

The event was put on by Littlehampton Town Council and the Traders’ Partnership.

Starting at 5pm, the celebrations featured a performance from Rock Choir, children’s entertainer Nick Clark and the Silhouette Show.

Mr Cooper added: “It’s got to have been the busiest we have ever had. The town centre was absolutely packed solid.

“I just think the whole event had upped its game.”

Particularly popular with children was an appearance from Frozen characters Elsa (played by Frankie Day) and Olaf.

The mayor said: “She was exceptional. What made my night was just seeing the kids’ faces.

“There was also a bouncy castle shaped like a Christmas tree – I was desperate to go on that myself.”

The event drew hundreds of people to the town, all eager to celebrate the start of the festive season.

Mr Cooper added: “The real sense of community and how family orientated it was this year was unbelievable.

“This is going to be one that sticks in my mind for a long time, it is going to be hard to top.

“I think the town is on a real upsurge of positivity at the moment.”