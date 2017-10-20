Beloved pet that helped girl through cancer ‘agony’ is missing

A 12-year-old girl is distraught after a cat who helped her through painful cancer treatment has gone missing.

Rosie Slaughter’s beloved pet Arthur helped her through a time when she was in agony and her family were in ‘absolute chaos’, her mother Vicki said.

But Arthur has been missing from their home in Adur Avenue in Worthing since Friday.

Vicki, 38, said: “Last October Rosie was taken really ill and was in and out of hospital.

“They discovered she had a large tumour on her adrenal gland.

“For three months she was off school.

“She was in so much pain she was not able to do much at all.

“Arthur did not leave her side the whole time.

“He is more like a therapy cat than a bog-standard cat.”

Now in remission, Rosie still has a close bond with Arthur.

But sadly her beloved pet has been missing for nearly a week now and Vicki is desperate to have him home.

Vicki said Rosie is having trouble sleeping because of anxiety about her past surgery, anxiety that Arthur helped her deal with.

Have you seen Arthur? If so please call Vicki on 01903 520011 or 07469 206088.

Alternatively Arthur can be returned anonymously to any Worthing vet.