‘Beautiful’ service for SS Mendi victims

Victims of one of South Africa’s worst maritime tragedies who are buried in Littlehampton Cemetery were remembered on Sunday.

Candles were lit and wreaths were laid at the graves of three soliders killed when the SS Mendi sunk in the Solent on its way to the Western Front in the First World War. Their bodies washed up in Littlehampton.

Organiser and historian Yewande Okuleye, from London, said: “The act of remembrance was intimate, still and beautiful. I came away feeling that it’s never too late to start remembering.”

She hopes to make the remembrance service an annual event. She said: “Let’s get down to the physical space and take the story on the road, through schools, through libraries and through the community.”

More than 600 men died in the tragedy. Among those in attendance was local historian Nick Ward, who wrote a book about the disaster.