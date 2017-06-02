Barnham Trojans donate footballs to Mount Noddy

A football club has answered a special call from the Mount Noddy RSPCA centre.

The Barnham Trojans collected old or burst footballs no longer suitable for training, which were then taken to Mount Noddy.

One of the Under Nine team members helped with handing over the balls to the centre. The balls will be used to help rehabilitate the dogs.

The two dogs in the picture are Benji and Madison, who are among various other pets that need a good home.

Benji and Madison have lived together for approximately 10 years and are a lovely couple. The centre’s assistance said that they are a pair of loving dogs who get on with all ages.

For more information, visit www.rspca.org.uk/local/mount-noddy-animal-centre.

