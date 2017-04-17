Arundel Museum Gallery to be officially opened by Princess

Her Royal Highness Princess Alexandra is to officially open Arundel Museum’s Gallery during a visit in May.

The Princess will be greeted by the Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex, Mrs Susan Pyper, at the opening on Tuesday, May 30, at 2pm.

The opening event will also be attended by Lady Emma Barnard, High Sheriff of West Sussex; Lionel Barnard, Chairman of West Sussex County Council; Angela Standing, The Mayor of Arundel, and Pauline Carder MBE, The Life President of Arundel Museum.

The Museum was opened in June 2013 by The Duke of Norfolk.

An accredited Museum, it won the Sussex Heritage Trust Award in 2015.

Earlier this year, the museum received the prestigious Queens Award for Voluntary Service.

