Arun reacts to the events in Manchester

Police say 22 people died and scores were injured when a man is believed to have detonated an explosive device at the Manchester Arena at the end of an Ariana Grande concert.

Political campaigning across the area has been suspended, leading to the cancellation of hustings events, while flags outside civic buildings are flying at half-mast.

Arun District Council leader Gill Brown said: “The terrorist attack in Manchester last night is deplorable.

“On behalf of residents and councillors of Arun district we would like to extend our deepest sympathy to all those affected by this atrocity, in particular the loved ones of those that have died. We urge people to come together and stand united against an act that was intended to terrorize and destroy.”

Labour’s parliamentary candidate Alan Butcher said ‘thoughts are with families and friends of those who have died and been injured’.

He added: “We would like to pay tribute to the emergency services for their bravery and professionalism in dealing with last night’s appalling events.

“We also send our best wishes to the people of Manchester: they have been through this before, and we know their magnificent community spirit and resilience will be a source of strength for all those directly affected. We stand shoulder to shoulder with Manchester, and Mancunians wherever they may be today.”

This story will be updated as more comments from across the Arun district as they come in.

