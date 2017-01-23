Arun planning applications

The list of planning applications submitted to Arun District Council this week includes.

LITTLEHAMPTON: Installation of four roof lights in the pitched roof of a house in Mariners Quay.

WALBERTON: Replacing existing two bungalows with one dwelling in The Street.

ANGMERING: First floor extension to the rear in Ham Manor Way.

ARUNDEL: Rear single storey extension in Ford Road.

FERRING: Front veranda and single storey rear extension in The Poplars.

Single storey extension with alterations to existing garage, in Upper West Drive.

Demolition of existing garage and carport, single storey side and rear extension, roof conversion including front and rear gables, side dormer and rooflights in Brook Lane.

LITTLEHAMPTON: Re-roofing and cladding the upper front elevation of existing former police houses, reduction in width of windows and provision of Juliet balcony railings in Wick Street.

RUSTINGTON: Construction of single storey side and rear extensions to create open plan living areas and two additional bedrooms in North Lane.

Replacement side extension and extension and conversion of roof area and single storey rear extension in North Lane.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.