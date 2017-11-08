Art group to sell its masterpieces at exhibition

An East Preston art group will be putting their masterpieces on sale during an exhibition at the weekend.

The East Preston Monday Art Group will be holding their exhibition in the Miller Barn at the Village Hall in East Preston on Saturday and Sunday and will be open on both days from 10am to 4pm.

Janine Nicholson said on behalf of the group: “Admission is free, so whether you want to buy an original artwork, view the paintings or just enjoy a glass of wine or a cup of tea and a chat, we look forward to seeing you there.”

The art is in a variety of styles, themes and mediums. Tea, coffee and biscuits will be available for a donation to Chestnut Tree House Children’s Hospice, and there will also be wine tasting between midday and 3pm.