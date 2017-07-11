Army team wins first Sussex inter-cadet competition

Army cadets from Chichester, Bognor Regis and Littlehampton are the champions of Sussex.

A team including Army Cadet Force members from both the Chichester and Bognor Regis detachments claimed victory in the first annual Sussex inter cadet competition at Crowborough Camp.

The Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex presents Cadet L/Cpl Constance Stockman with her winners medal

Competing against Sea Cadets, Army Cadets, Air Training Corps Cadets and Royal Marine Cadets from across West and East Sussex over a scorching hot weekend in June, the winning team tested their skills over a broad range of disciplines, culminating in a march and shoot competition.

In the end, just six points separated the top four teams.

The champions were led by Cadet Sergeant Major Callum Gobey from Bognor Regis detachment, with Cadet Lance Corporals George Hales, Rebecca Tucker, Constance Stockman and Aaron Taylor from Chichester detachment and Cadet Lance Corporal Maguire from Littlehampton detachment.

The Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex and Deputy Lord Lieutenant of West Sussex attended on the Sunday to watch the march and shoot competition and present the prizes.

Mark Hickman, Staff Sargent instructor at Chichester, said: “They complimented everyone on the attitude, effort and professionalism shown by all the competitors and adult volunteers saying the competition was a fantastic demonstration of what the various cadet organisations set out to achieve.

“With the summer holidays fast approaching, Chichester’s Army Cadets are getting themselves ready for a very busy period with activities including range days, kit car displays, Duke of Edinburgh expeditions, a cadet exchange trip to Italy and then a two-week annual camp on Salisbury plain.”