Armed forces day is set to attract thousands

It is that time of year again, as Littlehampton celebrates our armed forces with a day to remember.

Littlehampton Town Council will once again be joining forces with Harbour Park amusement park and the Ministry of Defence for the annual Armed Forces Day.

The Cold War Reconnaissance Display at Littlehampton's Armed Forces Day, held last year on June 25. Picture: Scott Ramsey

Celebrations will take place on the Seafront Greens on Saturday from 10.30am to 5pm.

Honouring our armed forces past and present, thousands of visitors from across the county are set to visit Littlehampton for the free event.

Chair of the Community Resources Committee, councillor Ian Buckland, said: “Littlehampton Armed Forces Day is one of the highlights in the town’s event calendar. Each year it’s great to see so many people come together to honour the work of our armed forces and to enjoy a day of family fun by the sea.”

Organisers have promised it will be even more action-packed than previous years.

Taking place against the backdrop of sky and sea, the event’s showstopper will be a breath-taking aerial display featuring a T-6 Texan Warbird at 12.45pm, a change to the advertised aircraft. There will also be a BBMF Dakota flypast.

This year’s other attractions include the agile dogs of the Essex Dog Display Team.

There will also be a display of armoured car battle tactics with Daimler Ferrets and Saracens, complete with loud bangs and smoke, a Royal British Legion Riders motorbike display, an exhibition of military vehicles, performances and displays from local cadets and scouts.

A charity fair featuring services’ charities and local uniformed organisations will provide the opportunity for some retail therapy. A collection will be held during the day to raise money for the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal.