Are preparations being made to remove Moby Dig?

Photos of Moby Dig taken this evening suggest Rampion may have been taking advantage of the low tide to prepare to remove the stranded digger.

Tonight’s low tide gave a rare chance to glimpse more of the 80-tonne digger, named Moby Dig by our readers.

Photo by Eddie Mitchell

It has been stuck off Worthing beach for more than three weeks.

Photos show several diggers gathered on the beach alongside other materials, which could suggest plans to remove Moby Dig are imminent.

