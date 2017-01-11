Application to restore historic stream

An application to open up part of the historic Teville Stream has been submitted.

The stream, which flows through Worthing has been covered up since the second world war.

Ouse and Adur Rivers Trust (OART) and the landowner have submitted an application to the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) to open up a section of the stream which starts in West Street, Sompting and passes through GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) in Southdown View Way, East Worthing.

If the application is successful the restoration would begin next year.

Peter King, senior project consultant from OART, said the opening would bring about a ‘wide-range of activities for the community’.

He said: “It would enable us to open the stream by diverting it across Sompting Brooks and then open the area via permissive access paths to enable the community to enjoy their natural heritage.

“There would be a wide range of other activities for the community to get involved with and learn more about the area and help enhance the landscape.”

The senior project consultant said other benefits included a cleaner water environment, provision of extensive wildlife habitat, enhancement of the existing flushed fen habitat, public access to the site and more than 40 hectares of open green space.

“We have more than 25 projects which the community would be encouraged to get involved with including heritage investigations, practical conservation work, building wildlife and photography,” Peter added.

The stream was once a large area of marshland and formed part of a port, but was covered as a result of urbanisation and was not able to cope with heavy rainfall.

The application is being reviewed in early March.

