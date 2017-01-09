Antiques expert to host valuation day

An antiques expert will be valuing family heirlooms in aid of charity.

Vernon Ward will be holding a valuation day on Saturday, February 4 from 10am to 4pm at The Warren Room in East Preston and Kingston Village Hall.

The event is free, with any donations raising money for Ferring Country Centre, which gives training to people with learning difficulties.

Mr Ward said: “The joy of doing this is telling people they have something worth £10,000 when they thought it was worth £50.” For more details, call 01273 502 097.

