Anti-poverty charities link to help people out of crisis

Two anti-poverty charities that help people in crisis in the Littlehampton area are joining forces.

Christians Against Poverty and the Littlehampton and District Foodbank have formed the partnership to bring sustained help to those who need it most.

The foodbank, which is part of The Trussell Trust network, has been expanding its links with other community organisations to ensure people it helps can find long-term solutions, as well as emergency food.

This has led to a formal partnership with the Littlehampton debt centre, based at Arun Community Church, which offers financial counselling on behalf of Christians Against Poverty.

Hazel West, Littlehampton foodbank manager, said: “The foodbank is a lifeline to local people struggling to feed their families in an emergency, however a crisis is always about more than food.

“It is vital people are supported to address the underlying causes – that’s why we offer support beyond emergency food, signposting to local agencies to help people tackle the roots of their crisis.

“This new agreement with CAP means it will be even easier for our foodbank volunteers to help local people with debt, unemployment, or budgeting problems to find a more positive future.”

Debt and low income are among the most common causes of hunger across the UK, according The Trussell Trust. Around one in 12 referrals are due to debt but this does not take into account debts arising as a result of benefits issues, which continue to be the most likely reason a person is referred to a Trussell Trust foodbank.

A national CAP survey of 1,200 debt clients showed 93 per cent were able to feed their family following debt counselling advice from the charity, which shows long-term support can make a lasting difference.

Carol Boreham, Littlehampton debt centre manager, said: “Every person crippled by grinding poverty deserves us to be working together to find solutions and that is why this marks a significant step forward for the most vulnerable people in the Littlehampton area.

“Life can be a real struggle for some of these people, so we’re looking forward to working more closely with the foodbank and helping to find solutions that will bring some relief.”

