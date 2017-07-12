Angmering traffic calming given green light

A scheme to slow traffic through a village has been approved by councillors.

The £360,000 project for Angmering was given the green light by members of the Joint Eastern Arun Area Committee yesterday.

The plans will see existing chicanes removed in favour of new traffic calming features, extended into Water Lane, Roundstone Lane and further south in Station Road.

Residents told councillors, gathered at the White Swan Hotel, in Arundel, that a scheme was desperately needed, with current traffic speeds of considerable concern.

Deborah Urquhart, county councillor for Angmering and Findon, said: “Since I have been elected this has been the number one issue in my postbag.

“I have always maintained that I will support the majority view.”

A consultation found 120 residents were supportive, while 61 objected and 102 others were in favour but suggested tweaks.

One resident called for inclusion of solar-powered signs which flashed at motorists when they were speeding.

Susan Francis, chairman of Angmering Parish Council, said: “The scheme before you is the best possible scheme that the highways design engineers can come up with that complies with all the legal requirements and guidelines.

“There is a clear majority in favour of the scheme. Most of the comments have been addressed to my satisfaction.”

West Sussex County Council will now prepare to implement the scheme.