Angmering schoolpupils shortlisted for art award

Young artists are being commended for their creative work.

Art by children, which is currently being displayed at Angmering station, has been has been shortlisted for a national award.

The Georgian Gardens Community Primary School has produced a dedicated art display for the station every term as a member of the local Southern Railway Station Partnership. Each December they decorate the station’s Christmas tree, and created the 2016 Christmas display, made from recycled materials, which won first prize in a competition for ecological art.

Recent works by pupils from the school have been recognised in the ‘Community Art Schemes – Renewable and smaller projects’ category of the Association of Community Rail Partnerships (ACoRP) awards. ACoRP is the membership body for almost 50 community rail partnerships, representing over 80 community rail lines, as well as more than 1,000 station adoption groups.

Deirdre Carolin, the school’s lead representative on the Station Partnership, said: “It’s fantastic to see the result of the collaborative work of the three local organisations – the school, Rustington Community Partnership and the station team; we aim to do more together. Thanks also to Station Manager Jeff Edisbury and the station team whose backing for working on more schemes will see this good work continue and expand. We’ve got an idea for a butterfly garden in the wings that we really hope will take off.

Jeff Edisbury said: “I’m immensely grateful to the young artists, to Deirdre and the local volunteers. I’m proud to be able to provide a public space to exhibit children’s art, which improves the experience for our passengers and makes our station a community focal point.”

The school also now works with artists from the Community Partnership in Rustington, the neighbouring village, who have contributed to the body of artworks being considered for the ACoRP award.