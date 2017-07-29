Angmering School cooks in competition final

Have your say

Two young cooks from The Angmering School reached the final of the Create and Cook Competition last month.

Millie Williams and Maisy Forsyth cooked a Littlehampton black bream with ratatouille, sweet potato rosti and Sussex samphire, and berry filled parcels with raspberry coulis.

Judging the young cooks from Sussex, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight was the 2016 Masterchef winner Jane Devonshire.

She said: “Millie and Maisy cooked their fish beautifully and their berry filling for their pretty parcels was really lovely. They are clearly keen cooks and it was lovely to see them in the kitchen working so well as a team.”

Min Raisman from fit2cook food education who runs the competition said: “Millie and Maisy’s menu featured lots of local produce from their own grown berries to local butter, chocolate and vegetables. Their dishes had a real taste of Sussex about them!”

Millie and Maisy were pipped at the post for the fit2cook trophy by Emily and Ellie from Sandown Bay Academy on the Isle of Wight.

All the finalists received goody bags with a selection of local produce and a cookbook. The 2017 Create & Cook Competition is run by fit2cook food education and supported by Hampshire Fare, Hampshire Farmers’ Markets, Wightlink, Exclusive Chefs Academy, etch food, The Little Gloster and Newlyns Cookery School. To find out more visit fit2cook.co.uk.

