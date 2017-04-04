Anglers advised how to avoid spending more than needed for a rod licence

Sussex anglers are being advised that they could end up spending more on a rod licence than they need to.

Some websites have been set up offering anglers a ‘check and send’ service to buy the licences.

The Environment Agency is advising that ‘check and send’ services are unnecessary and anglers could end up paying more for their licence than they should.

The new GOV.UK website https://www.gov.uk/fishing-licences/when-you-need-a-licence is the only one needed to buy a rod licence, but if anyone still requires help they should call 0344 800 5386.

The Agency has also experienced a delay in sending the new fishing licence out to purchasers and issued the following statement: “Please accept our apologies. Your fishing licence will be with you shortly. You are ok to fish using your confirmation email/text or your Post Office receipt until your fishing licence arrives. When you go fishing please make sure you take some identification with you.”