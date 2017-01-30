Ambulance car service founder reaches 100

Littlehampton Ambulance Car Service founder Josephine King has celebrated her 100th birthday with friends.

Josephine, who turned 100 last Wednesday, marked her birthday with a celebration at Littlehampton Social Club for the Blind, held at Southfields Jubilee Centre.

Josephine celebrates her birthday

Littlehampton mayor Ian Buckland and singer Steve Courtney also attended. Steve entertained the guests for the afternoon and refreshments were supplied by F.A.Holland and Son, where he works.

The club provided a birthday cake for everyone to enjoy.

Josephine and her late husband Charles started the Littlehampton Ambulance Car Service in 1987.

She was a volunteer driver who helped thousands of people with medical emergencies for best part of three decades and retired only four years ago, at the age of 96. She made the decision due to the deterioration of her eyesight.

The car service is still in action today, with a new telephone number. Call 01903 723456 for more information.

The social club is for people who are blind or partially sighted. It provides outings and has regular entertainment, bingo and singers.

Transport can be provided if required and all vehicles carry an escort. For more information about the club, contact club leader Barbara Croft on 01903 725788.

