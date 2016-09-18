Ambulance called after collision outside pub

Police were called after a collision near a train station earlier this morning.

A red Mazda drove into a fence near Amberley rail station, according to Sussex police.

The call was received at 10.44am with ambulance services notified immediately afterward at 10.49am.

A male and female are out of the vehicle and are currently being checked in the back of an ambulance.

The incident occurred outside the George and Dragon pub in Houghton, near Houghton Bridge, in Amberley.

