‘Amazing granddad’ honoured by Albion after father’s tragic killing

A son who tragically lost his father in a brutal attack has been praised by his beloved football club.

Don Lock, from Findon, was 79 when he was stabbed 39 times by Matthew Daley in July 2015 after they were in a collision on the A24.

Now his son Andrew has been honoured by Brighton and Hove Albion FC at the club’s Players’ Awards Dinner on Monday night.

Andrew won the James Brynin Fan of the Season category, which goes to those whose loyalty to the club goes above and beyond.

The award is named after Lance Corporal James Brynin, who lost his life serving in Afghanistan in October 2013.

Guests were shown a short film of family and friends praising Andrew’s commitment to them in the wake of the tragedy.

Family member Ali Lock said: “Don was the focal point of the family – the glue that stuck us all together – and Andrew’s exactly the same.

“He looks after all of us. He just deserves to be recognised for everything that he does.”

Kaiden Jackson said: “He’s an amazing granddad to me. He’s the one who got me the season ticket and I thought that was a really nice treat.”

Accepting his award, Andrew said he was ‘gobsmacked’ and thanked his family for putting him forward.

Andrew said: “Albion is the heart and soul of my family. I first went with my dad and my grandfather when I was nine and I’ve been going ever since.

“I know he’s still watching. The first game of the season last year after everything happened, one seagull landed opposite where dad and I normally sit and as far as I was concerned that was Dad.

“And just before final whistle last Monday against Wigan, another seagull came round and landed on top of the stand just above us again, so I know Dad saw us all make it,” he added.

