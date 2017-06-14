Amanda’s DIY SOS TV date announced

“Everyday I still wake up and think I’m dreaming.”

So says disabled Yapton mum Amanda Worne, a little under a month after the community gave her family a new home for hit TV show DIY SOS.

“The house is so amazing I forget I’m disabled, it almost makes my wheelchair disappear and I keep forgetting I can’t walk,” the mum-of-four said.

“It’s absolutely unbelievable, it’s stunning, it’s above and beyond what I was hoping for.

“You can see it’s been built with so much love, all the little touches show all the traders really got to know me and my family.”

Amanda said she’s now able to cook for her kids again and go out into her back garden, which had been inaccessible before.

She says many of the 300 volunteers who helped on the build have been round to finish off bits and help further, and the show’s producers have kept in touch.

Her DIY SOS appearance is set to appear on BBC One early next year, she said.

