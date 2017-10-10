All hands on deck for dig at graveyard

It is all hands on deck at a derelict graveyard in Rustington which is having a final dig before winter sets in.

The graveyard next to the Brookside Industrial Estate in Rustington has been derelict for many years, but a community campaign led by Sue Sula wants to transform the site into a memorial garden.

The graveyard next to the Brookside Industrial Estate, Rustington hnUszm6e0giqQ9DkyNtW

Over the course of several volunteer-led digs, including one where three feet of soil was uncovered by a mini digger, several grave surrounds with names on have been uncovered, leading relatives to be reunited with their loved ones.

The final dig before winter will be taking place on Sunday from 10am to 4pm. To get involved, contact Sue on the Rustington Past and Present Facebook page.

One of the uncovered gravestones said: “With love to our dearest Mumsey Alice Rapley, who rested on March 8th 1943, aged 80 years.” If you are Alice’s relative, please get in touch.