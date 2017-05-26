Aldi recalls beer due to allergy fears

Aldi has recalled a range of gluten-free beer owing to an undeclared ingredient which could cause an allergic reaction.

The supermarket’s line of Brasserie Gluten Free Organic Pale Ale has been recalled because it contains barley, which is not mentioned on the label.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to barley.

The company have pointed out that the product does not pose a risk to consumers with coeliac disease.

The beer, in 750ml bottles, has a barcode: 25160208

An Aldi statement read: “Customers are advised to return the product to their nearest store, where a full refund will be given.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and thank you for your co-operation.”