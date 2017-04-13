Aldi is coming to Rustington – but when will it open?

Aldi has confirmed it will be opening a store in Rustington, but when will it open?

The supermarket giant will move into the Manor Retail Park in Rustington, but a spokesman could not confirm an opening date.

They said that the aim was to open the store by ‘early summer’, but would not commit to saying by May.

Aldi is the UK’s sixth largest supermarket with over 620 stores and over 28,000 employees.

By 2022, the company plans to have recruited an additional 35,000 employees and to operate more than 1,000 stores.

Aldi has previously been named Which? Supermarket of The Year on four separate occasions – 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2015.

