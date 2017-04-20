Albion quartet named in PFA Championship team of the year

Accolades are continuing to come Brighton's way, with four players named in the PFA Championship team of the year.

PFA members from 100 clubs (Premier League, Football League and WSL) voted in the awards and Albion goalkeeper David Stockdale, right-back Bruno, central defender Lewis Dunk and winger Anthony Knockaert are all named in the Championship team.

The rest of the side is Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle), Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham), Tom Cairney (Fulham), Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield), Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle), Dwight Gayle (Newcastle) and Chris Wood (Leeds).

The Seagulls, who clinched promotion to the Premier League on Monday, also had four players - Stockdale, Dunk, Knockaert and Glenn Murray - in the EFL Championship team of the season. Knockaert, the EFL Championship player of the season, and Stockdale were both also named in the EFL team of the year.

The PFA Awards will be held at Grosvenor House in London on Sunday.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!