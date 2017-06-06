Air ambulance sent as car collides with pedestrian

The air ambulance has been called to a road near Worthing seafront after reports of a car colliding with a pedestrian.
Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance was sent at 3.05pm to a road in Worthing following reports of a road traffic collision.
Sussex Police said: “Emergency services were called at around 3pm on Tuesday (6 June) following reports that a car had collided with a pedestrian at the junction of Church Walk and St George’s Road in Worthing. The pedestrian, a woman in her 80s, is being taken to Worthing Hospital by ambulance, her injuries are not thought to be life threatening.”
At 5pm, a police spokesman said Church Road was still believed to be closed and officers were still at the scene.