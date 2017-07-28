A259 cycle route work to see 40mph limit put in place

Notice has been given that a 40mph speed limit will be in place for the A259 while the new cycle route is created.

The order, published by West Sussex County Council, states it will come into effect on Monday (July 31) and remain in force for 18 months or until the works are completed – whichever is earlier.

Effected parishes are Felpham, Middleton-on-Sea and Climping, from the roundabout at its junction with Flansham Lane to the exisiting 40mph speed limit at Yapton Road (B2233) in Climping.

The announcement follows new this week that the project has been approved a budget rise of £800k.

The money is to make up the funding shortfall for the scheme, which is to provide a 4.5km length of direct pedestrian and cycle facility between the two seaside towns, is reported to have been identified as part of the ‘tender evaluation process’ last month.

A report, which formed part of the decision documents, stated: “£345,000 has been spent to date on scheme design and enabling works leaving £920,000 of uncommitted budget which is insufficient to deliver the scheme.”

It added: “In order for the scheme to be constructed it is estimated that a further £800,000 of budget will be required to create a total scheme budget of £2,065,000.”

The report also revealed that the additional budget requirement will ‘be met by re-prioritising other schemes within the portfolio.’

Let us know what you think of the news. Email news@bognor.co.uk