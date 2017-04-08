70-year-old takes on ‘thrilling’ Swimathon challenge

A 70-year-old woman from Rustington is taking on this year’s Swimathon.

Ann Lizzimore, who turns 71 on Monday, is to take the plunge tonight (April 8) at Littlehampton Swimming and Sports Centre at 7.30pm.

She has managed to raise £300 so far for the Marie Curie charity, who provides care and support to people living with a terminal illness at the end of their lives.

Despite having two replacement knees and a foot operation in the past two years, the 70-year-old said she is ‘excited’ for the ‘thrilling’ challenge.

She said: “I have always loved swimming and keeping active, but before my operations I had to stop because my knees hurt.

“I had to be on crutches for six weeks and just sat in front of the TV. That was when I decided I wanted to get fit again.

“You hear of people with one leg being able to do magnificent things. It made me realise that I could do something.

“I now think – I can do this, this is my challenge!”

Ann, who previously worked in Debenhams in Worthing as a bra fitter, plans on swimming 60 lengths in an hour and 15 minutes.

This works out as 1.5 miles of swimming, she said.

She added: “Everyone knows someone who has had cancer. Everyone knows someone who has been touched by that horrible word.”

Swimathon is a UK-wide swimming challenge that’s been raising money for charity for 30 years.

And this year, it’s raising money for Marie Curie.

It takes place between April 7 to April 9 at more than 600 pools.

For more information about this year’s Swimathon click here.

To donate to Ann, please click here.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.