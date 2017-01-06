2,300-signature petition against Aquarena plans submitted to council

A petition against the proposed Aquarena plans has been submitted to the council ahead of the final decision.

The plans for the Brighton Road site, submitted by developers Roffey Homes, would see a 15-storey tower block being built on the seafront – which many residents have objected to.

Worthing Aquarena plans, submitted to Worthing Borough Council. Pictured in the background is the controversial tower

The Worthing Society and the Save Our Seafront campaign has gathered 2,318 signatures in its physical petition against the plans, as well as a further 115 online and 700 letters.

Susan Belton, chairman of Worthing Society, flanked by her vice-chairman Ted Kennard and honorary secretary Gill Tucker, submitted the petition to Worthing Borough Council’s headquarters at Portland House on Friday – the final day of the public consultation. They handed the petition to Cain Cronin, planning officer for the Aquarena development, who should include it in his report to the planning committee.

Susan Belton said: “We hope the councillors on the planning committee will recognise the strength of feeling from the local residents, who have taken time to come out in all weather to sign this petition.”

The original plans, which included a 21-storey tower, were amended following a public backlash.

Roffey Homes designed the Warnes building in Steyne Gardens, so they have done some elegant designs. Something along those lines would be much more suitable Gill Tucker

Gill Tucker said: “The vast majority of people who signed the petition commented on how out of place, ugly and overbearing the designs are.

“Roffey Homes designed the Warnes building in Steyne Gardens, so they have done some elegant designs. Something along those lines would be much more suitable.”

Mr Kennard said the current designs of the tower were ‘not in harmony with Worthing’s architecture’, and that the density of the build would be ‘far too high’ and ‘double what it should be’.

The final decision on the future of the site will be made on January 19.

