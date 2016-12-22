£1,000 raised at festive concert

A parish council has raised money for charity at a Christmas concert.

Rustington Parish Council hosted a night of festive music and frivolity at its annual community carol concert, on December 17.

Held in the Village Memorial Hall at The Woodlands Centre, the audience was treated to singing from the Sussex West County Guide Choir and the Friendship Singers and music from the Littlehampton Concert Band.

More than £1,000 was raised for charity and around 70 prizes were given to the audience in a prize draw.

Have you checked out our new Christmas section yet?

It’s packed with ideas and tips to ensure you make the most out of the festive season.

There’s recipes, suggestions for presents and everything from choosing your tree to recycling your packaging and paper.

Go to www.littlehamptongazette.co.uk/christmas/